Spot sized fire near Summerland. (BC Wildfire)

Spot sized fire near Summerland. (BC Wildfire)

Small blaze sparks near Summerland

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze

A wildfire sparked about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Summerland after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze about 7 km northwest of Summerland.

The fire is estimated to be less than one hectare as of last night and is smouldering in the ground with no open flame at a slow rate of spread.

Four personnel responded to the blaze along with two helicopters.

Residents in the Summerland region reported seeing lightning in the area followed by smoke. However, the area did receive rain showers overnight.

More to come.

READ MORE: Mudslide hits Highway 8 once again, devastating weather-torn area near Merritt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s in every neighbourhood’: Mother speaks out on toxic drug crisis in Okanagan
Next story
PODCAST UPDATE: The Porter Family – Flying around the world

Just Posted

Spot sized fire near Summerland. (BC Wildfire)
Small blaze sparks near Summerland

The fire expanded while burning the pine needles and an Oregon grape bush (Cameron McMillan/ Submitted )
Lightning causes fire on Kelowna farm

Debbie and her puppy, Kismet at the Kelowna Rail Trail homeless encampment (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Beautifying tent city: Resident providing fresh food through community garden

Rutland Senior Class of 1957.
65 years later: Rutland grads return to Kelowna for class reunion