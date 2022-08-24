Small blaze sparks near Summerland

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze

A wildfire sparked about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Summerland after a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

BC Wildfire is on scene of the Eneas Creek blaze about 7 km northwest of Summerland.

The fire is estimated to be less than one hectare as of last night and is smouldering in the ground with no open flame at a slow rate of spread.

Four personnel responded to the blaze along with two helicopters.

Residents in the Summerland region reported seeing lightning in the area followed by smoke. However, the area did receive rain showers overnight.

More to come.

