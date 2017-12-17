The Pennask Summit on Highway 97C, 74 kilometres from Kelowna. -Image: Drive BC

Blowing snow, slippery sections on Okanagan Connector

Compact snow, poor visibility on Highway 97 from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines.

Drivers heading out from Kelowna on Highway 97 C Sunday afternoon are urged to take caution due to less than ideal driving conditions.

Drive BC reports limited visibilty and blowing snow, as well as compact snow with slippery sections on the Okanagan Connector, from Pennask Summitt (1,728 metres) to Brenda Mine Road Exit.

There is also compact snow with slippery sections from Trepanier Creek Bridge to Junction with Highway 97.

As much as five centimetres of snow is expected to fall this evening in parts of the Okanagan.

