Melissa Brett captured this dramatic image amid a shower of lightning during the storm in Salmon Arm on the evening of Sunday, July 17, while having fun with her family on their new electric dirt bikes.

Skies in Shuswap dazzle during summer storm

Resident captures beautiful image during Sunday’s light show

  • Jul. 18, 2022 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Stormy weather also rolled through other parts of the Shuswap as well as the Okanagan.

The forecast for the week in Salmon Arm through to Sunday, July 24 calls for sunshine, with highs ranging from 30 to 32 C and clear skies at night with temperatures from 15 to 17 C.

