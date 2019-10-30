Singh lays out NDP’s first steps in Parliament, vows hard work in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s first act when Parliament returns will be to introduce a private member’s bill to create a universal pharmacare system.

The New Democrats campaigned on creating a single-payer system where the government covers the costs of prescription drugs, but want to spend more — and more quickly — than the Liberal pharmacare plan proposes.

Singh is hoping to use any leverage his party might have with the minority Liberals to deliver a program that he says has widespread support from Canadians.

Speaking after a caucus meeting today, Singh says he will also ask Trudeau’s government to drop an appeal of a human rights tribunal ruling that ordered the government to pay what could be billions in compensation to Indigenous children and families hurt by the child welfare system.

There have been rumblings about the NDP’s election results after the party lost 15 seats and was left with only one MP in Quebec — a night Singh capped off by dancing and celebrating with supporters.

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night, but adds he is not satisfied with the party’s results, especially in Quebec.

