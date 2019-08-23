Simplifying business licences in Kelowna

Kelowna city councillors are looking at modernizing 20-year-old bylaw

The 20-year-old Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw may get a makeover if the City of Kelowna councillors give the go-ahead to recommended changes on Monday.

The changes brought forward will help streamline and simplify the application process, business licence manager Greg Wise said.

Several changes to the system will come into effect this fall including a $25 application fee for new business applicants. The fee covers the costs associated with processing the application.

A $25 late fee will be charged if existing businesses miss the annual renewal payment deadline.

Updated licence codes and descriptions will also be completed to simplify business owner’s search to classify their operations. Nearly 1,900 “unclassified” licences will be sorted into a more specific category on their 2020 renewal form.

“These changes are the first step to modernizing our business licence system,” Wise said. “This fall, we anticipate moving to a new online platform that will allow for much easier functionality including e-billing operations, applying and paying online and more.”

There are around 9,500 active business licences in Kelowna.

