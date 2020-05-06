SilverStar summer opening up in the air

There’s still plenty of snow at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and with coronavirus concerns, plans for a June 19 bike park opening are up in the air. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

There’s still plenty of time for situations to change, as SilverStar Mountain Resort eyes its June 19 opening day.

With mountain biking enthusiasts eager to hit the tracks, the resort is still planning to open for summer. COVID-19 cut the resort’s winter season short on March 17.

But the exact date could change.

“Especially at times like these, it is our responsibility to look at a couple of opening dates to ensure we can open with confidence knowing that we are following all health and safety guidelines put out by health experts,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s communications manager. “Once we have more information we will update the public.”

“With the constantly changing worldwide pandemic, we are continuing to take it day by day. Our team is currently working hard towards a summer plan and what that will look like to ensure the safety of our staff, guests and community.”

The resort continues to seek support from the BC Ministry of Health and Interior Health amid these changing times, which could mean additional health and safety measures being put in place.

“Our intention is to open for the summer season with guidelines from the BC Ministry of Health,” said Deacon.

But the original opening for the summer season is still a while away and circumstances can change, along with weather.

“There is also still a large snowpack up on the mountain and we have a ways to go before all that snow melts,” said Deacon.

Another update will be provided later this month.

