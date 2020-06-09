SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s planned summer opening has been delayed to July 9 with reduced hours. (SilverStar photo)

Summer is launching a little late and will look a little different at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

SilverStar, one of the largest bike parks in Canada, has announced it will open to the public for summer operations beginning on July 9.

The mountain will open with reduced hours following the guidelines of BC Health, Interior Health, Worksafe BC and other bodies like CWSAA, BC Hotel Association.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our staff, guests and community,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing. “We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and follow all local, provincial and national protocols, which will require operational adjustments through the summer.”

The resort’s original opening was supposed to be June 19. But that was delayed and the mountain will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer season.

“We chose to delay our summer opening to ensure we are following all the necessary regulations set out by the province and to make sure everyone who visits SilverStar this summer leaves feeling confident knowing we have taken great care in following all health and safety protocols,” Jenkins said.

“We also had a very large snowpack this year, and a lot of wind events, which is taking a considerable amount of time to melt and clear all of the trees.”

Bike park passes are now on sale for the summer season.

“Heads are down, bodies are aching head to toe,” said Mark Knight, bike park manager, SilverStar. “The trail crew are proudly trimming the winter fat off the park. It’s clear to see where the rubber meets the dirt that winter was a long hard party for the elements.

“We’re throwing cross fit, boot camp and some spin classes back at the trails daily.”

SilverStar will be running the Comet Chair for biking with restricted riders and social distancing in effect throughout the lift lines. The Gondola will be open for sightseeing every weekend.

Due to Covid-19, there will be changes in operations according to provincial guidelines with full details that will be outlined on the SilverStar website and throughout the resort.

For summer hours visit https://www.skisilverstar.com/mountain-info/hours-of-operation/.

