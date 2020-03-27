Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

An unseasonably cool spring storm is forecast to hit the high mountain passes of southern B.C. beginning tonight. This storm is set to deliver a significant amount of snow that will continue to fall into Sunday. Gusty winds will reduce visibility for drivers.

The Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt segment, could receive 30 to 40 cm by Sunday evening. The Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm by Sunday night.

Snow levels will drop to between 1100 and 1400 metres. In lower elevations heavy rain can be expected.

DriveBC is recommending motorists delay travel plans until early next week when the snow will ease in the mountains.

Check road conditions at DriveBC.ca.

READ MORE: BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What to expect for Central Okanagan schools in light of COVID-19
Next story
BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

Just Posted

Second Vernon high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

COVID-19: Changes at Knox Mountain, Canyon Falls, park washrooms in Kelowna

Park washrooms open with extra cleaning on April 1; Knox Mountain Drive, Canyon Falls remain closed

What to expect for Central Okanagan schools in light of COVID-19

For the first week after spring break, March 30 to April 3, schools will not be open to students

District of Lake Country lauds residents staying active while distancing

Lake Country residents getting fresh air and exercise while physically distancing

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

With door-to-door sales cancelled, a few big chains have stepped up to distribute

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cancels April 2 meeting

Staff working to install videoconferencing system during COVID-19 pandemic

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

Most Read