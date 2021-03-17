The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)

Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

A Sicamous youth is facing charges after a pair of vehicles were seriously damaged in the early hours of March 17.

According to a statement from the RCMP, officers were called to to Elliott Crescent at 3:30 a.m. March 17 for a report of a male voice yelling and breaking the pre-dawn peace.

Multiple calls were received about the disturbance and one of the callers reported seeing an unknown man slashing the tires of a vehicle parked in a driveway. The person who slashed the tires left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Two vehicles parked in a house’s driveway had all four of their tires slashed and one of them had its paint scratched. The resident of the house was unsure of the vandal’s identity.

According to Sicamous RCMP, their investigation led them to arrest a 16-year-old. The youth was charged with mischief under $5,000 and then released with a court date scheduled for May in Salmon Arm.

Read More: Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Read More: People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser covers cost of stolen Oyama medical device
Next story
School district settles on lower Vernon bus fee hike after pushback from parents

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue back in the grass

Department responds to third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

The Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion School has been added to the Interior Health Authority’s list of potential school exposures for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)
OKIB school added to potential COVID exposure list

Dates listed for potential exposure at Cultural Immersion School are March 8, 9, 10 and 11

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Most Read