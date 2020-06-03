(File photo)

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

The RCMP pulled over a car travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway in the middle of Sicamous on June 1.

An officer from the Sicamous RCMP detachment spotted a Honda Civic approaching his vehicle near the Rauma Avenue intersection at approximately 9 p.m. According to police, a radar gun reading showed the car was travelling at 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Read More: Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Read More: About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

“This area, although part of the Trans-Canada Highway, is populated by several businesses and residential streets which directly access the highway. The driver had driven through an 80 km/h zone before entering the 60 km/h zone for several hundred metres before he was stopped. The rate of speed in this populated area posed a significant risk to public safety,” a press release from Sgt. Murray McNeil reads.

The driver, a 27-year-old Surrey resident, was issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PoliceTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned
Next story
$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Just Posted

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon announced as course participating in BC Golfathon for ALS

The initiative raises awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Transport truck driver walks away from serious crash on Highway 1

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Most Read