Shuswap resident killed in single-vehicle collision

One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday near Salmon Arm.
On Jan. 28, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said emergency responders located the vehicle and its sole occupant, a 58-year-old resident of the area, was found dead at the scene.
West said the vehicle had lost control on a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
“Evidence at the scene indicated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” said West.
