Shuswap man reported missing by RCMP has been found unharmed

Salmon Arm resident apologizes for having caused anyone concern

Ken Derkach, a Salmon Arm man who police reported missing on May 26, has been found alive and well. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A man who Salmon Arm RCMP reported missing has been found alive and well – and apologetic.

Police issued a news release on Thursday, May 28 requesting the public’s help locating Ken Derkach, 56, who had been last seen in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, May 26. In the news release, police said they had concern for his health and well-being.

Officers were able to confirm his whereabouts on Friday evening.

Derkach told the Salmon Arm Observer that he regrets having caused anyone worry or concern.

Derkach is well-known in the community as he is without a home and most recently has spent time sitting with a friend near the entrance to the Centenoka Park Mall parking lot.

Another friend who is also homeless had come into a little money. It was nighttime Tuesday and they were both cold so the man treated Derkach to some time in a hotel.

Derkach said he didn’t realize he would be missed or people would be worried about him.

“I won’t do that again without telling anyone,” he vowed.



