Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)

Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery, scholarship for rescue at Sicamous beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

A young Shuswap youth will receive multiple honours for rescuing another boy while swimming last year in Sicamous.

On July 11, 2020, Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam was with family and friends at Sicamous’ Beach Park. While on one of the docks, Cody, then 7, watched as another boy jumped from the dock without a life-jacket and get caught up in a current. Wearing a lifejacket, Cody jumped in to the rescue.

Cody’s mother, Kim, raced to the water where she saw the other boy’s father jump in to make his way towards the boys. The father made it to the dock where he attempted to calm down his son who, in a panic, was pulling Cody beneath the water. Kim, not certain why the father hadn’t jumped in to help, dove in herself. (She later learned the father had a medical condition was surprised he made it to the dock.)

When Kim got to them, Cody was holding the other boy, telling him not to panic. Kim and friends helped the boys to a buoy and eventualluy out of the water.

The incident received the attention of the Sicamous RCMP and, on July 22, 2020, Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher presented Cody with an award for bravery.

The police also helped get word of the rescue to the Lifesaving Society, BC & Yukon Branch, who selected Cody for two honours: a Silver Medal for Bravery and the George A. Brown Memorial Award and scholarship ($500) for the most heroic rescue performed by a pre-teen.

Kim said Cody is excited by the honour, which included a presentation over Zoom on Saturday, May 15.

Days after last summer’s rescue, Cody was to begin swimming lessons. Kim said Cody isn’t comfortable with boats, but he swims lots and loves the water and will likely be returning to Beach Park this summer.

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)

