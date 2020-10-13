Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)

A 30-year-old Vernon man is in custody after damaging several vehicles in a parking lot on 27th Street while fleeing from a crime.

A heavy police presence was reported Tuesday, Oct. 13, out front of the Canadian Tire around 10 a.m., they were responding to a reported shoplifting.

Employees of a business in the 4900 block of 27th Street called police after observing a man shoplift an item from the store.

The man quickly left and attempted to drive away in order to avoid apprehension by the store’s staff.

“During his attempts to flee, the suspect drove into several vehicles in the parking lot,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Store staff were able to contain the man until police arrived once the man’s vehicle became disabled, Terleski said.

The man is still in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event and have yet to speak to police are to contact Const. Freeling at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.