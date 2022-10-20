Sheriff escorts former Princeton businessman from courtroom

A former Princeton businessman was escorted out of circuit court Thursday, Oct. 13, by a sheriff, before coming back to plead not guilty to several charges.

Randy Folk is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

Folk’s matter was called before the accused conferred with his attorney, Michael Patterson, who was to appear for his client via telephone.

He initially told Judge Shannon Keyes he didn’t remember his lawyer’s name and said he wanted to plead not guilty.

He also stated he wants to charge the RCMP officers involved in his arrest, saying “they threw me on the ground.”

Keyes responded that Folk must speak with Patterson, adding: “We don’t do charges in the courtroom…Your story is very interesting but it’s one that we would have to deal with at a different hearing.”

After Keyes was interrupted several times she said: “Sir, you don’t seem to be listening. Talk to Mr. Patterson and then we will decide what to do next…Just go home.”

The sheriff then walked Folk out of the courtroom.

Later during the sitting Folk reappeared, while Patterson was on speakerphone, and the not guilty plea was entered.

A two-day trial will be scheduled.

Folk, who owned Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street, was taken into custody over the B.C. Holiday weekend.

Related: Princeton man charged with assaulting a Mountie claims he will sue RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com