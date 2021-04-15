Shed fire spreads to Kelowna residence

The fire extended into the attic of a residence

An investigation is underway after a shed fire extended into the attic of a Kelowna residence on Wednesday (April 14).

At approximately 9:45 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a shed fire at the rear of a residence located in the 800 block of Coronation Avenue.

“Crews quickly extinguished the shed fire but unfortunately the fire had extended into the attic of the house,” said Scott Clarke, the platoon captain at the Kelowna Fire Department.

The attic fire was extinguished and occupants were able to escape the residence unharmed. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

