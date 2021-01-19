Several ‘owners’ claim lost Vernon dog as theirs

‘Dumped’ dog being kept in foster care until rightful owner can provide evidence of ownership

The owners have not been located for this dog found near VSS recently. (RDNO Dog Control photo)

An abundance of publicity has led to a few people have coming forward to say that a dog picked up near VSS is theirs.

The dog recieved a lot of attention on social media after the Regional District of North Okanagan Dog Control posted looking for the owner.

Within hours, three separate people claiming to be the owner have called dog control.

“The dog is now in foster care and all the people calling in saying they are the owners will have to show evidence that it is their dog prior to being released,” dog control said.

While this has made their job harder, dog control said it will never release an animal without proof of ownership.

This dog is going to the SPCA if its owner isn't found. (RDNO Dog Control photo)
