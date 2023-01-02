Sept. 2022: Firefighter has name engraved on memorial wall

Lake Country firefighters gathered in Ottawa for the 2022 Canadian Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend where Karl Featherstone was honoured for his service before passing away in October 2020 (Contributed)

Lake Country’s own Karl Featherstone now has his name engraved in stone.

Featherstone was one of many honoured at the 2022 Canadian Firefighter Memorial in Ottawa on Sept. 11.

The former on-call firefighter died from a sudden cardiac arrest in his home Oct. 11, 2020.

Featherstone left behind his wife Bryanna and two young children.

Deputy chief Brent Penner attended the ceremony alongside Featherstone’s family and other members of the Lake Country Fire Department.

“I think it’s more about closure for the family,” Penner said. The family was presented with a memorial helmet for Featherstone’s service.

“With Karl, we’d see him up at the gym working out, he’d listen to his music, come around and say hi. We’d see him jogging by the station. He’d be the first one on a truck when there was a call. He was pretty tight with a lot of members,” Penner said.

Penner says a more intimate ceremony was held Sept. 10 for the families of fallen firefighters to honour their loved ones. The Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation was created to honour and remember firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty and to support their families.

