Curtis Sagmoen is to return to the Vernon courthouse June 17 for sentencing after being found guilty in February for assault after running a sex worker over with an ATV in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star file)

Sentencing looms for North Okanagan man guilty of assaulting sex worker

Curtis Sagmoen to return to Vernon courthouse June 17 after being found guilty in February

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting an escort in August 2017 is prepared to return to court for sentencing on June 17.

The Supreme Court found Curtis Sagmoen guilty of assault causing bodily harm in February and he was scheduled to appear in April for his sentencing but it was delayed.

The complainant, a sex worker, told the courts Feb. 10, Sagmoen struck her with his ATV while she was on his property causing her to suffer a concussion, fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

“I just remember hearing the crack when the quad hit the back of my head,” she said.

The courts hear she was hit so hard by the all terrain vehicle, her shoes flew off.

In December 2019, Sagmoen was found guilty of threatening a different sex worker with a firearm in August 2017 – just weeks before the incident he was found guilty for in February.

He was released on those charges on time served, but given 36 months probation with strict conditions.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

In an unrelated case stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in Feb. 2019.

