Seniors living at home have been the biggest beneficiaries so far of the provincial paramedicine program. Photo credit: Contributed

Seniors benefit from paramedicine initiative

Enhancing home health care philosophy across Interior Health

A program using paramedics to enhance health care services in rural communities is continuing to gain momentum.

In 2015, prototype community paramedic positions were posted in nine communities, including in Creston and Princeton within Interior Health.

Services provided by community paramedics can include checking blood pressure, assisting with diabetes care, helping to identify fall hazards, medication assessment, post-injury or illness evaluate and assisting with respiratory conditions.

The goal within IH is to initially expand the program to reach 31 communities, including Lumby, Nakusp, New Denver, Revelstoke and Sicamous.

Pending government funding, the program will be pushed further to Ashcroft, Barriere, Castlegar, Chase, Cranbrook, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Merritt and Osoyoos by June 2018.

IH board chairman Doug Cochrane called the program a means of strengthening a bond between primary health care providers and patients.

“This is bringing a sense of humanity back to health care like we have not seen before,” Cochrane said.

Related: NDP tackles seniors’ residential gap

The partnership between community paramedics and IH staff in a non-emergency response setting is raising hopes of a decline in medically unnecessary 911 calls and emergency room visits, says Nancy Kotani, chief transformation officer for B.C. Emergency Health Services.

While she thinks that trend is becoming more apparent, the statistical impact of the program is still gathering data to prove that anecdotal analysis.

“We are creating an opportunity to help people self-manage their chronic health conditions and the support through the paramedicine program to do that,” Kotani said.

The paramedicine initiative gives paramedics who have completed the Justice Institute program training full-time status positions that otherwise likely wouldn’t exist.

Kotani said Interior CP patient referrals are largely in the 65 to 85 age bracket, older people often living on their own with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure or obstructive pulmonary disease.

From January 2016 to September 2017, Kotani noted Interior CPs have made a total of 1,125 home visits.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country resident honoured in Senate of Canada
Next story
‘Call for needle pickup’ becoming routine

Just Posted

Lake Country resident honoured in Senate of Canada

Dev Fraser was given a Senate 150th Commemorative Medal for his volunteerism

Kelowna firefighters affected by opioid crisis

Firefighters will be changing halls every year to rotate from the downtown core

Local group looks to eliminate child hunger

Central Okanagan charity breakfast program aims to eliminate hunger in our local school district

Two vehicle crash sends one to hospital

An SUV was rear-ended by a small sedan Tuesday afternoon in West Kelowna

Christmas comes early at Silver Star

Skiers at Silver Star Ski Resort were treated to a little something extra this past weekend

Holiday baking just got easier in Kelowna

Let the elves of the BC SPCA whisk you up some treats this holiday season

Police units back in Silver Creek

Resident sees officers on property next to Sagmoen farm, vigil for murdered and missing women on Dec. 6.

Health and safety are issues for trans youth: University of B.C. survey

Almost half of young adult transgender people said they did not seek health care when they needed it

OPINION: Mandatory full face protection a smart move for hockey

“I can relate more intimately than most; I lost my eye to a hockey stick in June of 1990.”

Fill the Van for Sally Ann a success in Kelowna

The event was held Saturday and raised $24,710 in food value

B.C. casinos must declare cash deposits in new rules over money laundering

David Eby said the policy changes are the first interim recommendations from an upcoming independent review

BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Saving Time

Okanagan-Boundary MLA Linda Larson put forward a private member bill

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

Most Read