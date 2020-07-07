Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

A doorbell camera caught an opportunistic thief stealing a package right from the front porch of a home in Westbank First Nation’s McDougall Creek Estate area.
Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4.
The clip shows a blonde woman approach the door, snatch the package and head back to a red SUV.
The woman was shown to be wearing a black tank top with jean shorts and she appears to have tattoos.
If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Kelowna RCMP at
