Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

A section of Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed for two weeks due to washouts.

The Mission Creek Greenway offers 16.5 kilometres of recreational trails to explore year-round.

Between March 17 and April 2, the trail will be closed between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, which are upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance.

Crews will be repairing flood-related damage to the banks of the creek and building protection for the structure of the Cedars Bridge.

While the work is being completed, visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area and to be aware of trucks and heavy equipment in the area. All other areas of the greenway will be open for use.

Later this summer, there will be the second phase of work for bank repairs and reconstruction, ecological restoration, and installation of riprap protection in the vicinity of the bridge.

These projects are expected to be completed later this year with improved trails along this section of the greenway, new boardwalks, enhanced natural vegetation, important bridge assets, and infrastructure protection.

Mission Creek Regional Park is located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The district is home to over 2,100 hectares of parkland and 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks.

There are many areas for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing. Visit rdco.com to learn more.

