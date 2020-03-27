Kalamalka Secondary School staff and students have been warned to self isolate if showing COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure on March 13, 2020. (Google Maps)

Second Vernon high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Students and staff of Kalamalka Secondary School in Vernon could have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to self-isolate if symptoms show.

In a notice sent to School District No. 22 Friday, March 27, Interior Health said individuals may have been exposed on March 13, while classes were still in session.

The health authority advises students and staff who were present in the facility on March 13 and who are experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, headache and sore throat, to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until they resolve.

“This is consistent with the direction being provided to all residents of British Columbia who experience symptoms at this time,” the notice said.

Interior Health said testing is not required for those with mild respiratory symptoms, but if it worsens, call HealthLink BC at 811 or your local health-care provider.

The province launched an online symptom self-assessment tool, which can be found at bc.thrive.health/covid19.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities with the Interior Health region, the notice reads, and all communities should assume the virus is present within their community and take appropriate precautions.

For the most up-to-date health information on COVID-19, visit bccdc.ca or news.interiorhealth.ca/covid19.

Interior Health issued a notice March 24 to staff and students of Clarence Fulton Secondary alerting of a possible exposure on March 12. The date of possible exposure fell within the school’s Spirit Week.

An international employee who worked at SilverStar Mountain Resort tested positive on March 25 for the novel coronavirus upon returning to Australia.

READ MORE: Vernon school staff, students may have been exposed to COVID-19

READ MORE: SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Second Vernon high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

COVID-19: Changes at Knox Mountain, Canyon Falls, park washrooms in Kelowna

Park washrooms open with extra cleaning on April 1; Knox Mountain Drive, Canyon Falls remain closed

What to expect for Central Okanagan schools in light of COVID-19

For the first week after spring break, March 30 to April 3, schools will not be open to students

District of Lake Country lauds residents staying active while distancing

Lake Country residents getting fresh air and exercise while physically distancing

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

With door-to-door sales cancelled, a few big chains have stepped up to distribute

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cancels April 2 meeting

Staff working to install videoconferencing system during COVID-19 pandemic

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

Most Read