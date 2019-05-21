Zygmunt Janiewicz

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Three days after 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz’s kayak washed ashore, the search for the missing man has now been turned over to the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Despite the significant search efforts, to date there have been no further discoveries made and the RCMP have had to make the difficult decision to suspend the search efforts of volunteer SAR personnel,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The (West Kelowna) RCMP will continue to search for Zygmunt (Janiewicz) and investigators will be consulting with expert divers of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, who will attend to assess the search area for the effectiveness (of using) sonar equipment.”

READ MORE: Search for missing kayaker suspended

Last Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. an abandoned surf ski personal water craft and personal flotation device, similar to the ones being used by Janiewicz were recovered along the shore near Watt Road stated O’Donaghey.

Janiewicz was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and white hat as he ventured out to Okanagan lake from near the Kelowna Paddle Centre on Abbott Street, of which he is a member.

RCMP launched a “full-scale” search of the waters and shoreline of the Okanagan Lake in search of the missing senior over the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Searchers have been scouring the shoreline, as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department’s rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above,” O’Donaghey said Friday.

UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

COSAR, with assistance from Vernon and Penticton search and rescue volunteers, continued the aerial search over the long weekend.

Janiewicz is still reported as missing and RCMP continue its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300.

