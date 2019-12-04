Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

After a 32 year career with the Central Okanagan School District, assistant superintendent Vianne Kintzinger has announced her retirement.

Kintzinger started with the district in September 1987 with a temporary assignment at K.L.O. Secondary School. Her teaching assignments also took her to Rutland Junior Secondary School, George Pringle Secondary School and Kelowna Secondary School.

In June 2000, Kintzinger became vice-principal at George Elliot Secondary School and in 2002 at Mount Boucherie Secondary School where she remained until 2006 when she received her first principalship at Hudson Road Elementary School.

Kintzinger returned to George Elliot Secondary School as principal in 2008 and in 2011 she became principal at Kelowna Secondary School. In February 2015, Kintzinger was appointed as a director of instruction K-12 and assistant superintendent in 2016.

“I thank Vianne for her exceptional leadership and service to the district,” said SD23’s superintendent and CEO, Kevin Kaardal.

“In recent years in her role as assistant superintendent, Vianne has moved the secondary transitions portfolio forward, increasing the number of industry connections, industry certification, secondary school apprenticeship and dual credit programs. Vianne is always committed to supporting the district’s many vulnerable students working with community partners to support school meals programs, mental health and Social-Emotional Learning. Vianne has provided wise leadership to the central family of schools.”

Kintzinger’s portfolio has included career life education, sexual health education, health-promoting schools, social and emotional learning, graduation and transitions, district student council, and community and post-secondary partnerships.

“Assistant superintendent Kintzinger has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to all her portfolios,” said Board Chairperson, Moyra Baxter. “She has built tremendous relationships with our partners and community members. We will miss Vianne’s cheerful and patient way of doing things.”

Kintzinger’s last day of work will be February 7, 2020.

