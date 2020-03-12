Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

With all the genuine concerns about Coronavirus, there is one thing parents do not need to worry about.

Your child’s school will have enough toilet paper.

“The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants,” said Jameel Aziz, assistant superintendent of Nicola-Similkameen School District.

“No one is going to steal public school toilet paper.”

On a more serious note, Aziz said the district has ramped up its cleaning program as a preventative measure.

While schools are normally cleaned once a day, a second daily cleaning has been ordered, focusing on disinfecting surfaces such as doorknobs that are likely to get “lots of hands.”

The district also ordered hand sanitizer which will be made available to students and staff.

Previously it was not a school staple due to alcohol content and allergy concerns, he said.

One case of sanitizer was expected to be delivered March 12, but Aziz was unsure when any more of the product would be available, due to demand.

Aziz said he’s fielded numerous calls from parents asking whether or not it is safe for their children to attend school.

“We’ve have had some who have chosen to keep them home this week,” he said.

In some of those cases, a student lives with a person who has a weakened immune system or other health issues.

School districts across the province are taking their direction from the education ministry, which is being guided by the Ministry of Health.

A March 6 release from the Provincial Health Officer stresses the risk of contracting the virus in B.C. is low.

It recommends students returning from travel in high-risk countries should consider staying home for 14 days while monitoring their health.

Aziz said other students with minor or singular symptoms, such as a cough or runny nose, don’t necessarily have to avoid the classroom.

The same ailments that would have required a child to stay home before the Coronavirus outbreak ought to be the same ones informing decisions today, he said.

No student will be penalized for not attending school, he added.

“People’s response is going to be all over the place.”

According to the province, school events and trips within B.C. should be considered safe.

Recently the Nicola-Similkameen School District cancelled a Princeton Secondary School trip to Europe, affecting 12 students, two staff members and two representatives from the district.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper frenzy occurs outside Kelowna Costco on Wednesday morning
Next story
Central Okanagan school board axes two bus routes

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank announces new CEO

Trevor Moss will take on the role effective March 30

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

The incident occurred while the officer was directing traffic in relation to two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night

Kelowna man pleaded guilty for hiding camera in Summerhill Winery bathroom

Former employee Ian Leighton will return to provincial court May 21

Central Okanagan school board cancels five international field trips for students due to coronavirus

Cancellations impact dozens of students

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Canada has recorded a single death among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Most Read