School briefs: Multiculturalism more than just a concept

Multiculturalism is a term generously flouted by elected officials and community leaders.

But at the Central Okanagan Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, school trustees were given a reminder of how important that concept is in the lives of school students.

A group of students representing a mosaic of different ethnic groups talked about multicultural events initiated by Rutland Senior Secondary students to help break down ethnic group misconceptions and engage meaningful discussion with Canada-born students.

Whether it is international program students or new immigrants to Canada, the multicultural activities that form a bridge of common ground and understanding among all students creates a powerful and resonating message.

“The idea that we learn about your culture while you learn about ours…we find out more about cultural traditions that we share with others, and the food we like to eat in Germany is often very similar to other countries,” said Mika Hruby, a Grade 12 international student from Germany.

Joining Hruby in the presentation were Hakem Elesmer, Grade 10 (moved to Canada in 2018); Shahed Al Yaseen Al Khani, Grade 11 (moved to Canada in 2021); Mehak Parihar, Grade 12 (district student council co-president); Francisco Paco Guarjardo, Grade 12 (international student from Mexico); Jean Muraille, Grade 12 (international student from Belgium); and Lappawat Mahawong, Grade 10 (international graduating student from Thailand).

Trustees were unified in applauding the concept of multiculturalism acceptance, as trustee Chantelle Desrosiers noted the quintessential Canadian is someone who has two cultures – Canada and their ethnic origin country.

***

The Central Okanagan School District has posted the highest six-year graduation rate for all students ever, revealed a staff report.

The graduation rates – all students, 96 per cent; Indigenous students, 86 per cent; and students with designations, 79 per cent.

Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, said improving graduation rates for all students is and remains a primary focus for the district, with the latest numbers indicating a positive trend for student achievement and encouragement for district staff.

***

Attempts to broadcast the board of education meeting were again interrupted due to technical difficulties, this time due to faulty microphones which prevented trustees from being heard on the social media airwaves.

Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan Public School superintendent/CEO, assured new microphones are on order and the meetings should be accessible via broadcast beginning with the Jan. 11 board meeting.

***

For the latest issue of the in-house school district publication Together We Learn, the journalism class at École Kelowna Secondary School contributed several stories to increase the student voice in the latest edition.

With some encouragement from Justin Schneider, communication advisor for Central Okanagan Public Schools, the students followed up on assigned stories to find angles, conduct interviews and contribute final stories, photos and videos.

One of the story highlights was a feature on an Ecole KSS Work Experience Program for students with disabilities, led by student reporters Ethan Jensen-Page and Ava Cudmore.

The Winter 2022 edition of Together We Learn is posted on the school district website.

***

The budget process for school boards seems never-ending, as the current 2022-23 budget is awaiting final classroom enhancement fund allocations this month from the ministry of education for confirmed enrolment numbers while setting the process for the 2023-24 budget process.

The school board was faced with a $3.3 million shortfall in the 2022-23 budget which required spending cuts, and uncertainties exist concerning the 2023-24 budget as well.

Those uncertainties include staffing requirements including the availability of specialty teachers; space requirements and capacity challenges including additional portable classroom costs due to forecasted capacity constraints based on expected enrolment growth; impact on other employee staffing levels; impact of the modest 2021-22 modest unrestricted surplus as a result of additional costs during the 2021-22 fiscal year related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and a ministry of education and child care per pupil funding announcement anticipated in March 2023.

The process for trustees and for input from parents and school district stakeholders begins in February 2023 with a preliminary budget presentation from staff.

School boards are mandated annually to submit a balanced budget to the ministry by June 30 for the following school year.

***

The school board approved the initial enrolment application dates for the 2023-24 school year set for Jan. 30, 2023, 7 a.m., to March 17.

The summer application period will be from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, after which schools may accept applications from English and French Immersion ‘out-of-catchment’ students, space permitting, with priority based on the date and time that application is received.

***

A property right-of-way has been granted to FortisBC at Anne McClymont Primary School to allow for installation of a new electrical transformer and power pole.

***

School trustees have been appointed to a number of committees:

• District Early Years Partnership Committee: Amy Geistlinger (alternate Lisa Guderyan);

• District Health Promoting Schools Committee: Lisa Guderyan (alternate Wayne Broughton);

• District Human Rights Committee: Val Johnson (alternate Julia Fraser);

• West Kelowna Traffic Safety Committee: Chantelle Desrosiers (alternate Lisa Guderyan).

***

Central Okanagan School District student council co-president Jack Johnson will be a participant in the B.C. Youth Parliament in Victoria from Dec. 27 to 31.

Johnson, who applied to be a participant on his own initiative, will have a seat in the legislature to debate with 96 other representatives of youth organizations across the province ages 16 to 21.

