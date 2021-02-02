Satan, swear words spray painted all over Vernon school

An extensive vandalism spree left Clarence Fulton littered with crude graffiti over the weekend.

Swear words, satanic symbols, threats and more covered almost every wall, door, window and even a car at the south Vernon secondary school.

Officials were quick to cover up the graffiti, but are looking very closely into the crime.

“The RCMP and school are investigating,” Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers said.

The vandalism took place sometime between Sunday, Jan. 31 and when it was discovered by school district staff early Monday, Feb. 1.

“At this point, no suspects have been identified and we are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

The school is believed to have surveillance which will aid in the investigation.

Most Read