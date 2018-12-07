Santa Bus coming back to Central Okanagan

Decorated transit bus will travel around the area collecting donations for charity next week

You better watch out, you better take care, the Santa Bus is coming to town. —Image: contributed

The Santa Bus is coming back to town.

BC Transit, Kelowna Regional Transit and the local system’s partners are bringing back the seasonally-adorned transit bus for the 16th year Dec. 9 to 15.

The Santa Bus will carry Santa and his helpers to 30 bus stops around the Central Okanagan collecting food, toys and cash donations.

All donations will go to the Central Okanagan’s Salvation Army’s hamper program this year.

Find a stop near you.

