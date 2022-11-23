(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Salted liquorice, horchata, pierogis and music: Multiculturalism celebrated at Kelowna school

The Okanagan Mission Secondary School Multicultural Expo was Nov. 23

The Okanagan Mission Secondary School Multicultural Expo was filled with food, fun facts, music and a bit of dancing.

The English Language Learners of Okanagan Mission Secondary shared their culture with students and staff.

Many of the students presenting a booth are part of the school’s exchange program.

The school’s atrium was filled with booths and students who were sharing stories and tasty treats.

While the exchange students have enjoyed their time in Canada, and some plan to return for university, they did mention that the great white north has some quirks.

Students from Finland, Germany and Poland all said that Canadians are exceptionally friendly and engage in a lot of small talk with strangers, which is not customary back home.

Multiple students noted that they are not able to get their favourite food from back home, here in Kelowna. However, they said that the expo gave them the opportunity to learn to make the meals themselves, to share with the other students.

