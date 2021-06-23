RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash

Fatal incident involving a farm vehicle closed Highway 97A for several hours

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A claimed the life of a Salmon Arm woman Tuesday evening.

North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial farm vehicle near the intersection of Springbend Road Tuesday, June 22, around 6:20 p.m.

Police determined the motorcycle was northbound on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided with a large commercial farm vehicle travelling southbound on the highway.

“Sadly, the 58-year-old female motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The highway was closed in both directions for around three hours while crews completed their work.

The collision is still under investigation.

