Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to reported property damage wound up resolving a dispute between brothers.

On May 8 at 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a Tappen property where a man was said to be causing damage with a front end loader.

Upon arrival, police found the damage was done to the land, but there was still work to be done with two men at the scene, brothers who were involved in a dispute over money owed.

According to Staff Sgt. Scott West, the officers were able to broker a peace between the siblings and the two calmly came to an agreement about paying the debt.

