On Feb. 14, 2023, three additional child pornography-related charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm against Brecken Peters, 25, from Salmon Arm. (File photo)

On Feb. 14, 2023, three additional child pornography-related charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm against Brecken Peters, 25, from Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Salmon Arm man faces 3 more child pornography-related charges

New charges allegedly stemming to 2021 include making child pornography

A Salmon Arm man is facing more charges related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Brecken Peters, 25, was facing three child pornography charges stemming from 2018 to 2020 when he was charged with three additional charges dating to 2021.

The three latest charges, which were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Feb. 14, 2023, include making child pornography, possession of child pornography and telecommunication to lure a child under 18. The charges are alleged to have occurred between February and June 2021.

According to a 2021 police media release, Peters was arrested regarding the three earlier charges on June 25, 2021, the result of an investigation by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

Those earlier charges included one for possession of child pornography and two for distribution of child pornography.

During the process the charges have moved from BC Provincial Court to BC Supreme Court. The next court date, for court scheduling purposes, is on Feb. 21, 2023.

The charges have not been proven in court.

(An international movement currently exists to remove the term ‘child pornography’ from use and replace it with terms such as ‘child sexual abuse and exploitation material’ to convey that sexualized material representing children is a form of child sexual abuse.)

Read more: ‘Words matter’: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP addresses child pornography language

Read more: Pornography is not sex education

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Supreme Courtchild pornSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keremeos RCMP looking for unique vehicle related to recent catalytic converter thefts
Next story
Ahead of new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option

Just Posted

Dine and Chat seniors group in Kelowna celebrated their fifth anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Deli City Cafe. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Dine and Chat Kelowna seniors club celebrates 5th anniversary

Dogs up for adoption at Paws It Forward were available for a meet and greet at Tail Blazers on K.L.O. Road in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 18). (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Meet and greet in Kelowna takes place to help surrendered dogs find a home

The UBCO Heat women’s basketball team lost to UBC on Friday night 65-52, forcing their season to come to an end. (UBCO)
UBCO Heat women’s basketball team ousted from Canada West playoffs

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello scored his 20th goal of the season in a loss to the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
Penticton Vees’ 6-goal outburst costs West Kelowna Warriors in 4th straight loss