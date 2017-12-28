Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

An extension has been reluctantly granted for the arraignment of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen to be held over until January.

Sagmoen has been ordered to plea to a series of charges against him in connection with an incident in Falkland on Aug. 27 at Vernon Provincial Court on Jan. 11 and for a bail application on Jan 26.

In both instances, Judge D. Mayland McKimm granted a request by Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, to appear in court via video but voiced his frustration with the delay.

“We can’t keep this going on and on,” said McKimm in response to the request for a further delay in what was Sagmoen’s fourth court appearance.

“There is no reason why this can’t move to arraignment for Mr. Sagmoen to make a plea and election for trial.”

Sagmoen, born in 1980, is charged with disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Sagmoen has also been associated with a Silver Creek farm in the Shuswap area that police descended on to search the property in October. The remains of Traci Genereaux were found at the farm. No charges related to that search have yet been filed.