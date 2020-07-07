Sad ending in case of missing Vernon senior

Body of Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

The case of a missing Vernon senior has a tragic ending.

An area resident kayaking on the north end of Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7, discovered human remains floating off-shore.

The RCMP was notified and the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team attended and retrieved the body of a man in his 70s.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have positively identified the remains as 73-year-old Wayne Orser, who had been reported as a missing person to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on June 30, 2020,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn. “Mr. Orser’s family has since been notified.”

Finn said there is no evidence of criminality involved in the death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means Orser came to his unexpected death.

Neither agency has more information to release at this time.

