Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

Another ‘wet’ supportive housing complex slated for the Rutland area will be discussed at Kelowna city council on Monday, Aug. 12.

The 50-unit development at the corner of McIntosh Road and Asher Road is funded by BC Housing and operated by the John Howard Society of Central and South Okanagan. It will allow for drugs and alcohol to be consumed on-site.

The land was rezoned for a 52-unit apartment building in 2007, which never came to fruition.

Councillors will vote solely on the form and character of the building as the land is already zoned properly.

No public consultation is needed as no variances are required.

Rutland residents have shown disdain for similar projects in the region recently, gathering 13,000 signatures last month trying to stop the construction of the nearby McCurdy supportive housing project. BC Housing subsequently banned drug-use at that site.

