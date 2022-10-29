Rutland Senior Secondary forestry class student in an outdoors classroom learning job skills related to a forestry or arborist related career opportunity. (Contributed)

Rutland Senior Secondary offers forestry career class

Open to Grade 11 and 12 students across Central Okanagan School District

Central Okanagan Public School is offering a program segway to a career in resource management in the forestry sector.

The Rutland Senior Secondary (RSS) forestry class embraces a hands-on learning experience open to all Grade 11 and 12 students in the school district.

It begins in the second semester of the school year for Grade 11 and extends into the Grade 12 fall semester.

Participating students will spend more of their time learning a variety of forestry related career job skills throughout the Central Okanagan.

“A classroom in the great outdoors? What could be better,” said RSS forestry program teacher Marshall Corbett.

In a video explaining the program, Corbett explained the forestry program differs a bit from other school district career oriented programs because it exposes students to a variety of forestry-related career opportunities rather than focusing on one specific career option.

The tasks learned include field mitigation, tree removal, timber cruising, tree planting and pruning, log scaling, tree falling and use of a chainsaw.

“It is a certified utility arborist training where you learn how to climb trees and cut down a tree from the inside. You learn how to become arborists,” said Corbett.

“It is authentic and you learn job performance techniques used by forestry professionals.”

He said those interested in the program can speak to their school councillors and be set up to job shadow a forest industry professional to gauge their interest in pursuing a career in the forestry profession.

The school district says past forestry program graduates have found success in many different fields, with some going on to college and university and working as Registered Forestry Professionals, and others having pursued careers in the arborist field or other trades.

For more information, contact Marshall Corbett at Rutland Senior Secondary, 250-870-5110 or email Marshall.Corbett@sd23.bc.ca.

