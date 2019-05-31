Rural property taxes due July 2 for Central Okanagan district

Rural property tax notices should arrive in mailboxes shortly in Central Okanagan East and west electoral areas.

But, the Regional District of Central Okanagan does not collect taxes for rural property taxes and cannot accept payments.

District-purposed taxes are collected from property owners within the cities of Kelowna, West Kelowna and the districts of Lake Country and Peachland.

Rural property taxes are due July 2 to avoid penalty. Payments can be completed in person at most financial institutions; paid online through most banking services or enrolling in eTaxBC; or mailed to the province’s surveyor of taxes.

Homeowners within the cities and districts must direct their property tax payments to their local governments. The cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna require its property taxes paid by July 1 to avoid penalties.

Property owners with further questions about rural property tax notices can visit the Ministry of Finance website, email ruraltax@gov.bc.ca, or call 1-888-355-2700.