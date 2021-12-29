Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)

‘Rubbernecking’ leads to crash on Rutland Road

A police incident caught the attention of two drivers

Rutland Road was the scene of a series of events, Wednesday afternoon.

About 2 p.m. an RCMP officer was seen conducting a traffic stop near the intersection with Highway 33, for what witnesses believed was a truck with a plow without insurance. According to those on scene, the driver of the vehicle was allegedly drinking and driving. The officer was seen pouring out a reported alcoholic beverage.

Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)

Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)

While this was taking place two vehicles collided with each other in what was described by one witness as “rubbernecking”.

The two vehicles sustained minor damage. The plow truck that had been stopped by police had to be towed from the scene.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash

Previous story
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Next story
Nearly 3,000 B.C. COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization stable

Just Posted

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)
Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)
‘Rubbernecking’ leads to crash on Rutland Road

A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country