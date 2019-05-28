Rowcliffe off-leash dog park reopens

The park was closed as part of a $1.4-million improvement plan

The off-leash dog park at Rowcliffe Park has reopened following a two-month closure as part of a $1.4-million improvement plan.

The fenced-in dog park was a part of Phase 2, which will include a community garden, open field and additional walkways.

Rowcliffe dog park is one of Kelowna’s 12 off-leash parks, including Knox Mountain Dog Park and Mission Recreation Park.

The second phase of the improvement project is expected to be completed by the end of June. Sidewalks, stairs, landscaping and an accessible playground were completed during Phase 1.

The City of Kelowna seeks to remind dog owners to keep their furry friends on a leash in areas outside designated dog parks and to clean up after them.