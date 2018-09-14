A mock design for the development proposed on Rogers Road in Lake Country. - Contributed

Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal will be brought to council Tuesday night

A new development proposal for row housing on Rogers Road that was put aside during the district’s last council meeting is now up for approval.

Lake Country council will be considering a development application for a new subdivision on Rogers Road during next week’s council meeting.

If approved, the permit will allow for a 25 unit row housing development, configured into seven buildings, according to a report which will be presented to council Tuesday night.

The proposed development is for 11592 Rogers Rd.

RELATED: New development proposed for Lake Country

“The development adds density near recreational amenities, and it is closely situated to other multi-dwelling developments. This additional development in the Woodsdale neighbourhood is likely to improve the business case for commercial development in its vicinity by facilitating population growth in this neighbourhood.

“In addition, this will have broader economic impacts for all of Lake Country. Finally, it will enable diversification of the current housing stock in the community, which is predominantly single-family residential,” the report said.

READ MORE: Developers looking for opportunities outside of Kelowna

If approved, this will be the first time Troika Developments will build in Lake Country.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors
Next story
Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

Just Posted

Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal will be brought to council Tuesday night

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors

Creating Communities of Care: Kelowna Forum is underway

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

Most Read