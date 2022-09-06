The driver was arrested and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Tuesday (Sep. 6). (File photo/Jeff Stokoe/Black Press)

Routine traffic stop in Kelowna turns up wanted violent offender

The individual had several criminal convictions and an excessive amount of police contact

A routine traffic stop by RCMP in Kelowna has nabbed a wanted violent offender.

A BC Highway Patrol officer was conducting traffic enforcement on September 2 and noticed a vehicle with a severely cracked windshield. When stopped, they identified the driver as a local violent offender who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

The driver was arrested and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Tuesday (Sep. 6).

The individual had several criminal convictions and an excessive amount of police contact with the most serious incident happening in August 2022, when he was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon in West Kelowna.

Shortly after that, they breached release order conditions which caused several safety concerns. The West Kelowna RCMP requested warrants for his arrest.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
