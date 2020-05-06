Presidents, Presidents-Elect and members of the nine local Rotary Clubs (The Rotary Club of Kelowna, Rotary Club of Lake Country, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, Rotary Club of Peachland, Rotary Club of Kelowna Morningside, Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo, Rotary Now, Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise, Rotary Club of Kelowna Okanagan Mission) and the Kelowna Rotaract Club, gather in front of the Central Okanagan Food Bank to donate $116,300 to five local Food Banks. (Contributed)

Rotary Clubs donate over $100,000 to local food banks

Foodbanks are coping with a significant and growing demand for food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Rotary Clubs across the Central Okanagan are providing some financial relief to local Food Banks.

“Rotarians across the Central Okanagan wanted to rally together to assist with the added pressure the coronavirus is putting on area Food Banks,” said Rotary district governor Peter Schultz.

“Today the Rotary Clubs of the Central Okanagan will be investing over $100,000 to support our neighbours during this challenging time.”

This latest Rotary donation was a collaborative idea made by a senior group of Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Kelowna. The Rotary Club of Kelowna approved donations of $25,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank and $25,000 to the Kelowna Salvation Army, using funds made possible from the success of their annual FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

An additional $25,000 donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank was made possible by a private “matching” donation. “With that in hand, a call went out to all Rotary Clubs in the area, who were quick to join in, including a $24,600 donation from the Rotary Club of Lake Country to its local Food Bank, as reported earlier,” said Schultz.

In total nine Rotary Clubs and one Rotaract Club are donating $116,300 to five local Food Banks. Funds will be directed to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, the Kelowna Salvation Army, the Peachland Food Bank, the West Kelowna Salvation Army and Lake Country Food Bank.

To make a donation to your local food bank, visit www.Rotary.org

