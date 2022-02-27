Rotary Centre for the Arts welcomes B.C.’s Luca Fogale on March 5

Fogale is touring his 2020 album, Nothing is Lost

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is welcoming singer-songwriter Luca Fogale to Kelowna’s Mary Irwan Theatre (421 Cawston Ave) on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Fogale is touring to support of his 2020 album Nothing is Lost.

From Burnaby, B.C., Fogale grew up idolizing Nina Simone and Joni Mitchell. That shows in his lyrics and vocals as they may come off as gentle but they cut deep into different emotions and truths.

“It’s always a thrill to welcome artists like Luca, who represent the next generation of homegrown B.C. talent,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the RCA. “Here at the RCA, we strive to highlight the work of emerging artists from across the Central Okanagan and the rest of the province, and we can’t wait to connect Luca’s moving music with our community of patrons.”

Fogale’s first album titled Safety came out in 2016.

“Luca’s music is intimate and deeply felt, providing exactly the kind of connection that so many have missed over the past two years,” said Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, theatre programming coordinator at the RCA. “With the Mary Irwin Theatre now back at full capacity, we’re ready to welcome our community back to enjoy this outstanding B.C. artist.”

Tickets are available at rotarycentreforthearts.com.

