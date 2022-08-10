Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

The BC Wildfire Service continues to work on the wildfire near Rosswood, north of Terrace, saying its behavior is that of a smoldering ground fire.

“This reduced fire behaviour is a result of the suppression activity by firefighters and aerial resources, as well as a change in the type of fuels that are available to burn,” noted wildfire service information officer Casda Thomas from the Northwest Fire Centre in Smithers.

Officials this morning estimated the size at 50 hectares, saying that better visibility has allowed a more accurate estimate.

“However, growth did also occur within the logging block and upslope to the east, away from homes and infrastructure,” said Thomas.

There are 36 personnel on the ground today along with one helicopter and an airtanker skimmer group. Terrace residents would have notice the skimmer planes leaving the airport in quick succession this morning, headed north to begin scooping up water from Kalum Lake and then dropping it on the fire.

Thomas said the skimmers have completed their objectives.

“The six-pack of skimmers had been working on the east and north sides of the fire to slow the spread and cool the area to allow access by ground crews,” she said.

Firefighters on the ground went into the day with the objective of wrapping the fire area with hose.

“Now that the skimmers are finished, crews will complete installation of the perimeter hose line and use water to soak the perimeter as they work to fully extinguish this wildfire,” said Thomas.