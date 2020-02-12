Hwy 3 at Keremeos Bypass Rd, looking west. DriveBC

Rockslide smashes tractor trailer on Highway 3

Highway 3 is open to single, alternating lanes of traffic

A large rock crashed down a mountain and struck a tractor trailer on Highway 3 Tuesday night, closing the road for several hours, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred approximately 20 km west of Keremeos, between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

Related: Traffic slows along Highway 3 following vehicle incident near Hedley

As of Wednesday morning the highway was open to single, alternating lanes of traffic.

In March 2019 a significant slide in the same area closed the road for 21.9 km – from three km west of Keremeos to 2 km east of Hedley.

At that time some rural Keremeos residents fled their homes and Emergency Social Services was activated in the community.

Related: Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

Related: Rock slide damages vehicles on Highway 3 west of Hedley

