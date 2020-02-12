Rockslide smashes tractor trailer on Highway 3

Highway 3 is open to single, alternating lanes of traffic

A large rock crashed down a mountain and struck a tractor trailer on Highway 3 Tuesday night, closing the road for several hours, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred approximately 20 km west of Keremeos, between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

As of Wednesday morning the highway was open to single, alternating lanes of traffic.

In March 2019 a significant slide in the same area closed the road for 21.9 km – from three km west of Keremeos to 2 km east of Hedley.

At that time some rural Keremeos residents fled their homes and Emergency Social Services was activated in the community.

