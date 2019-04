No detour available and assessment is underway

A rockslide is being reported on Highway 5 between Pinegrove Road and Clough Road about 11 km south of Barriere.

The road is closed and there’s no detour available.

An assessment is also in progress.

#BCHwy5 Reports of rocks on the road 5km south of #BarriereBC affecting both directions. Crews en route, assessment in progress. Expect delays. — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) April 4, 2019

