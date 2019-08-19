Road conditions concerns ignored by district says Lake Country resident

Beaver Lake Road’s poor conditions have been a large concern for Bruce Williams

For over 20 days, Lake Country resident Bruce Williams has been appealing to the District of Lake Country to attend to the repairs needed on Beaver Lake Road.

Specifically of note to Williams is a six kilometre stretch of the road east of the district and heading towards Beaver Lake.

This region of the road is riddled with potholes and pavement that has been deteriorating and ignored since being included in Lake Country’s incorporation in 1995, Williams says.

He has sent two letters to the district since July 30 and has heard nothing back from representatives on this issue.

“This recreation area is a significant asset to Lake Country and continues to be ignored,” Williams said in his first letter.

“The upper portion of the road is now a continuous series of bone jarring potholes damaging the vehicles of all who travel it as well as being an increasing safety concern.”

READ MORE: Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

READ MORE: Resident satisfaction high in Lake Country

Williams noted that the attempts to fill the potholes is not enough fix the entire issues of the road calling it the equivalent of “fighting a forest fire with an ice cream bucket of water.”

The road is in such poor conditions, Williams stated in his second letter, that debris has been falling off vehicles which use the road, including a battery which was leaking acid onto the ground.

“The Lake Country portion of this road is currently a severe safety hazard to all who travel it,” Williams said.

READ MORE: Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

Lake Country Mayor James Baker said that the road has not been abandoned.

“We’re working on it,” said Baker.

“Our staff assesses and looks at where money is best spent, as we don’t have an endless supply. (Beaver Lake) is not off the list, it’s just lower down.”

Baker added all road repairs are overseen by the district engineering department and prioritized in the district’s annual budget.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

Just Posted

Road conditions concerns ignored by district says Lake Country resident

Beaver Lake Road’s poor conditions have been a large concern for Bruce Williams

Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

The Observer asked: Where are you from and what brought you to the festival?

Mistake-riddled offence leads to first loss for Okanagan Sun

The Sun lost to the Westshore Rebels 16-13

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Kelowna Share Society celebrates International Thrift Shop Day with BBQ

Event helps society say thank-you for community support

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

Summerland’s downtown has gone through numerous changes

Main Street has been commercial hub of community for many years

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Okanagan climate advocacy group protests against Tolko

Group to demonstrate outside Vernon head office Monday over plan to log close to water supply

Okanagan Cultural Connections live venue tour kicks off in Vernon

Two dozen promoters, national booking agents, and music reps to visit venues from Vernon to Oliver

Most Read