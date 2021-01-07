This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)

Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

Heading into the new year, the Vernon and Revelstoke local health areas saw the largest weekly increases in reported COVID-19 cases in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, the Vernon health area saw an increase of 76 reported cases, while Revelstoke saw 37 new ones. In terms of population, Revelstoke’s rate of increase is much higher than Vernon’s.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has also released its year-end totals for 2020. Vernon is listed as having 277 reported cases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, while Revelstoke had 106 in 2020.

The Vernon health area includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

map

In the Salmon Arm health area, the weekly increase from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 was four, the Enderby area also had four new cases and Armstrong-Spallumcheen’s rose by three.

For 2020, the Salmon Arm area accumulated a total of 52 reported cases, Enderby’s yearly total was 31 and Armstrong-Spallumcheen’s was 28.

The Salmon Arm health area includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Blind Bay, Tappen and Falkland, while Enderby’s health area encompasses Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher.

map

Numbers are compiled by the BC Centre for Disease Control from data provided by Interior Health.

Because BCCDC must use what it calls live data, it’s not possible to get precise numbers by adding weekly increases to the 2020 totals. For instance, cases with missing address information or those from out of province aren’t mapped.

Read more: Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

Read more: B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

marthawickett@saobserver.net
CoronavirusRevelstokeSalmon ArmVernon

