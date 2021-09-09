UPDATE: No injuries in house fire in Revelstoke

Neighbour Andrea Patz caught this photo of the fire and said the first fire truck was on scene within five minutes and within 10 minutes there were several volunteer firefighters literally running while putting on their gear. “I’m so impressed with our first responder crews,” she said. House fire on Moss St. in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

There were no injuries in a house fire that destroyed a home on Moss St. in Revelstoke, this afternoon, Sept. 9.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a call at the 300 block of Moss St. at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Three fire trucks and two command vehicles responded to the call. A neighbour, Andrea Patz, said they were on scene within five minutes.

“I’m so impressed with our first responder crews,” she said.

Crews found the mobile home completely engulfed and took action to protect surrounding houses before attacking the fire, said the department in a Facebook post.

Emergency Support Services is providing support for the displaced occupants.

